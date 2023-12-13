Province eyes southwestern region to test storing carbon under our feet

Southwestern Ontario is anticipated to be a test site for a provincial plan to capture carbon dioxide emissions underground.

The plan is also expected to retain oil and gas jobs in Lambton County.

Amidst the background of the Oil Museum of Canada in Oil Springs, Ontario Minister of Natural Resources Graydon Smith touted government support for Carbon Capture Storage (CCS).

CCS would see emissions destined for the atmosphere retained underground.

The Ford government recently changed legislation to permit the process pending several steps.

Smith has now enacted phase two of the plan, which will permit testing.

“Our plan in the new year is that companies will be able to seek approval for testing and demonstration projects on private land,” said Smith.

Judging by the attendance of oil and gas industry insiders, support is high.

“We’re hopeful this is a way to help decarbonize the refinery sector and industry as a whole here in Ontario,” said Landon Tresise of the Canadian Fuels Association.

But Tresise acknowledged it is early days, and said it will take time to prove both the safety and effectiveness of CCS.

“There is still a lot to be figured out on this technology,” he told CTV News London.

Alberta and many jurisdictions globally are already using CCS with mixed results.

Smith acknowledged the results but countered his government is taking its time to ensure CCS technology works in Ontario.

“We’re taking a very stepped approach with this. And that’s why we’re going to phase two, which is a demonstration of the technology to ensure its viability here in the province,” he said.

The findings will be significant for Lambton County.

Smith said the area is ideal for the utilization of carbon capture storage.

“This really where the geology works in southwest Ontario for this technology. So, as we move forward, this whole area of southwestern Ontario is going to be the centre for this activity,” he added.

The province will not finalize testing sites until next year.

But, once approved on a commercial scale, Tresise believes CCS will improve air quality and economics in southwestern Ontario.

“Getting to a place where we can continue to prosper, as well as putting both industry and the fuels sectors in a position to help with that transition into new and low and no carbon fuels,” Smith said.