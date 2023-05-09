Province facing pressure to drop 'snack tax' on certain grocery store items

The Saskatchewan government is facing pressure to drop the PST on grocery store items. The official Opposition says rotisserie chicken and prepackaged salads are food basics for many families.

The NDP believe they should be tax exempt like other groceries.

“Granola bars in a package of five, those are taxed. Someone’s paying tax on the smaller allotment but if they buy the same bars in six or more, there’s no tax on those,” said NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon on Tuesday.

Snacks are taxable, but groceries are not. Donna Harpauer, minister of finance, said the vast majority of groceries are tax-free.

She said the province follows federal GST guidelines on what constitutes as snack food, and said it provides clarity to retailers.

However, she said she does not know the rationale the federal government uses for their list.

“Yes, there are some odd foods on the lists that the federal government has. The majority of foods are chips and chocolate bars and candies,” she said.

Certain food items which are classified as snacks or snack-sized, such as granola bars or muffins in packages of five or less, are subject to the six per cent PST, according to a media release from the opposition. Cash strapped consumers are choosing smaller food items, which are affected by the tax.

“We’re not talking about junk food. The Sask. Party’s so-called ‘snack tax’ affects the staples of any good school lunch or quick family dinner,” Wotherspoon said. “Shopping for groceries is stressful enough and folks shouldn't have to worry about PST unexpectedly popping up on their receipts. If it’s food and you buy it from a grocery store, you shouldn’t have to pay tax.”

During a news conference at the legislative building on Tuesday, Wotherspoon and NDP Leader Carla Beck spoke about the PST on snack food, showing different foods on a table. On one side were items considered snack foods that are taxed, and on the other side were items that are not taxed.

There’s tax on a tin of salted peanuts but not on the unsalted variety. A ceasar salad is taxable but another one is not. The six per cent PST is applied to rotisserie chicken but not to uncooked meat. The NDP raised the issue in question period following the news conference.

“Parents stop in to a grocery store to pick up something like a hot rotisserie chicken to help put a good healthy meal on the table for their family,” Wotherspoon said.

The province says it doesn’t always understand the rationale for GST taxable items but sticking to the same list for the PST avoids confusion for retailers.

The sales tax on snacks and some ready-to-go meals was introduced in 2017 to help trim the province's deficit.