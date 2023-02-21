Province facing questions over WestJet flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis

The provincial government is facing questions over why it has favoured Saskatoon over Regina for U.S. air service. The province has given WestJet a $2.2 million revenue guarantee to fly a route from Saskatoon to Minneapolis.

A similar incentive was not provided for Regina and some economists are questioning the deal.

“If it’s not viable in and of itself then why are we subsidizing it in the first place? What are we actually going to get out of this?” asked Jason Childs, an economist at the University of Regina.

Both Saskatoon and Regina lost direct air service to Minneapolis prior to the pandemic.

The new service will operate three days a week, a route that the government considers crucial.

“We have heard over and over again from the business community, the significance of having direct connection to a U.S. hub city,” said Jeremy Harrison, minister of Trade and Export Development.

Some southern Saskatchewan air travellers question why Regina wasn’t offered a similar deal.

“It doesn’t make any sense why Saskatoon should have it and Regina doesn’t have it. It’s something that I definitely think should be brought back here,” said Sheldon Morash.

The government said it would consider proposals to support additional direct U.S. flights. The Regina airport wants daily air service to the U.S.

“We’re looking at all the best options there. I think that we would probably want more than just three days if possible but there’s a lot of moving factors right now,” said Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing for YQR.

The Regina Airport could seek a provincial government incentive in the future to attract a new airline route. For now, it’s waiting for the right opportunity.