The provincial and federal governments announced $7.5 million in funding for livestock and forage related research projects in Saskatchewan, through the Agriculture Development Fund.

This funding includes over $4.1 million for 24 livestock and nearly $3.5 million in operational funding for the Prairie Swine Centre and Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Research like the projects that were announced today help the Saskatchewan producers be more profitable and productive and they increase the competitiveness of our industry.” Shawn Gibson, Executive Director of Research for Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, said.

This research will impact producers across Saskatchewan, with studies benefitting bees, bison, cattle, poultry and sheep.

One project led by Kerri Finlay at the University of Regina looks at removing sulphate from agricultural ponds which can improve cattle health. The second, led by Dr. Murray Jelinski at the University of Saskatchewan, who will use watering bowls to study antimicrobial resistance.

The third project is led by Kathy Larson and will look at how cow and calf producers are using production and financial data to make management decisions.

In addition to the funds provided by the federal and provincial government. Livestock and forage research projects announced this year are receiving almost 320,000 from partners.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes that funding research is vital to gain knowledge and technology.

“Producers produce more profitably, more efficiently, and more competitively and they also help meet the goals. And the way that the government is laid out in Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan’s growth plan, increasing livestock cash receipts to three million and increasing value added revenues of $10 billion.’