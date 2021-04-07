Province, feds announce improved cell service along B.C.'s 'Highway Of Tears'

Fifteen years after a report called for better cellular service along Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, seamless connectivity is coming to the entire route.

The federal and provincial governments and Rogers Communications will spend nearly 12-million dollars to add cell towers to cover the stretch between Smithers and Rupert.

Work is expected to be completed by October of next year.

The province has also announced cellular upgrades along Highway 14 on the west coast of Vancouver Island between Sooke and Port Renfrew, with completion expected by this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.