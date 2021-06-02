Province, feds, back three affordable housing projects in Nova Scotia

Three affordable housing projects in Nova Scotia are getting a $3.25 million boost from the federal and provincial governments to build 65 units.

The housing will help support seniors and low income Nova Scotians.

In Bridgewater, $1.25 million will be used to create 25 units including five accessible one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom that will be fully barrier free.

In Port Hawkesbury, $1.2 million will preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units that will be rented out significantly below the market rate.

In the Oyster Pond area of Halifax, $800,000 will support the conversion of the former Jeddore Lakeville Elementary School into 16 one-bedroom units for seniors.

The funding, distributed under the National Housing Strategy, was announced Wednesday.

"Creating affordable housing is a group effort and these projects are a great example of how communities, the province and the federal government are working together to make sure more Nova Scotians have a place to call home," said Geoff MacLellan, minister of infrastructure and housing.

"We will continue to develop more projects with our partners as we look for sustainable, long-term affordable housing solutions."

The funding for affordable units comes days after the province announced it is contributing $6.4 million to create permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Halifax and Annapolis Valley.

It follows a new report released by the Affordable Housing Commission on Monday that details the province's 'urgent need' for improved affordable housing.

The commission calls on the province to commit $25 million for a number of quick-start investments to support between 600 and 900 households in the very near term.