Manitoba company receives $45,000 fine for workplace injury
The Manitoba government has fined a company tens of thousands of dollars in connection to a serious workplace injury incident nearly three years ago.
Manitoba Labour and Immigration said that on July 25, 2020, employees of MacDougall Steel Erectors Inc. (MSE Inc.) were working at a processing plate in the RM of Rosser. Workers were trying to raise a steel column as part of the framing for a canola press. Despite the use of a pallet jack and telehandler, the column fell, resulting in serious injuries to a worker's foot.
Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. On May 8, 2023, MSE Inc. pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting to failing to ensure that all workers - particularly supervisors - were familiar with the safety hazards they could encounter in the course of their service.
MSE Inc. faces a fine of $45,000 in connection to the incident.
