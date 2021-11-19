Province fines Niverville-based company $15K after worker seriously injured in fall in 2018

The Province of Manitoba has fined a Niverville-based company $15,000 after a worker was seriously injured in a fall on the worksite three years ago.

In a release on Friday, the province said it prosecuted Performance Insulation Inc. for violations of the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The province said in November 2018, a worker was stapling mesh onto a wall on the second floor of a residential construction site when he stepped off the edge of an unguarded stairwell.

The province said the worker fell about 10.5 feet and was seriously injured.

After a Workplace Safety and Health investigation, the province said the company was fined $15,000 along with another $1,500 penalty to be used for public education on occupational safety and health.