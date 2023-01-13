Province, FSIN remains at odds on Sask. First Act

As the province continues to publicize the Saskatchewan First Act as an important mechanism to protect the province's economy, First Nations leaders in opposition to it are becoming protective themselves.

"Making for a greater opportunity for all Saskatchewan people. That's what the Saskatchewan first act is designed to do," Premier Scott Moe said during a visit to Humboldt this week.

The act was introduced on Nov. 1 "to confirm Saskatchewan's autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources," according to a provincial government news release.

At a luncheon hosted by the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, the province's attorney general Bronwyn Eyre said the act isn't just "fed-bashing", it's to protect the province from federal policies harmful to Western Canadian values.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron doesn't see it that way.

"The billions of dollars that are being extracted right behind some of our First Nation communities' backyards, and to be offered pennies on the millions of dollars that are being made -- that's not good enough," Cameron said.

The province and First Nations leaders are at odds with the act. The province maintains the legislation doesn't restrict or limit existing First Nations rights, while Cameron sees the act as the latest way a provincial government has interfered with, and profited off of, Indigenous peoples' way of life.

"All of these things have been mounting up for quite some time," he said.

Chief Evan Taypotat of Kahkewistahaw First Nation says First Nations across Saskatchewan are fighting for a quality of life.

In November, Taypotat argued potash giant Mosaic shut out the First Nation's steel fabrication plant and its bids to work on the mine, choosing instead to award the work to companies in Alberta. Taypotat was told the bids were too high.

A few weeks ago, Mosaic, which reported third-quarter potash operating earnings totalling $793 million, up from $220 million in the prior year period, settled the dispute by sending a cheque for $9,000.

Taypotat sent it back.

"What am I supposed to do? Divide that $9,000 up and give every band member three or four dollars each?" he said.

"We don't want $9,000 for free. We want to work for $900,000."

Taypotat offered his dispute as an example of what First Nations face. Natural resources pulled from Kahkewistahaw could be the key to unlocking economic prosperity for future generations.

When asked if First Nations people have a right to share natural resources on territorial lands, Moe said those resources are to be enjoyed by everyone in the province.

"The natural resources in this province most certainly are there for the benefit of all Saskatchewan residents, whether they be Indigenous or otherwise," Moe said.

While the province said they were working closely with the FSIN about the bill, Cameron told CTV News Wednesday was the first time the two parties met.

Cameron said the meeting helped understand the province's intentions, but many of the nations that make up the FSIN are preparing more drastic action to disrupt natural resource industries if they aren't satisfied.

"Sooner or later, it's going to boil down to just sitting at the table or just going on the land," Taypotat said.