Province funds expansion of law enforcement mobile app

Access to a mobile app for Manitoba law enforcement agencies is expanding to allow more police officers to streamline their field work.

The province announced the funding at a news conference Monday. It pledged $750,000 to expand the Connected Officer Pilot (COP) program, a technology initiative that Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said improves efficiency and effectiveness for front-line law enforcement officers and service delivery for citizens.

"Mobile technology allows for the recording of events, taking statements, taking officer notes electronically on scene and accessing records on scene—all on an easy-to-use mobile app. It allows for evidence to be uploaded quickly and in that way, allows it to be acceptable and accessible for the legal system when it needs to be entered as evidence,” he said.

The app stores information provided by officers in the field using cloud computing, with that information readily accessible via desktop computer or smartphone.

The funding will allow Winnipeg Police Service officers who were already using the technology to continue, while adding another 150 officers from across the province.

Manitoba First Nations Police Chief Doug Palson said the app will help with response times and communication during events.

“This means we can spend more time with things that really matter and that's building relationships and tackling the problems together to ensure safety and wellness for the children and families in our communities and the communities we serve,” he said.