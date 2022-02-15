Province gives $4M to Nipissing U, Canadore College

Canadore College and Nipissing University are each receiving $4 million, Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing said in a virtual announcement Tuesday.

In a news release, the province said the funding will "help provide a modern and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff, both virtually and on campus."

“This support will ensure students at Canadore College and Nipissing University have access to modern instructional equipment to meet business and industry standards, increase student access to micro-credentials and enhance the overall student experience,” Fedeli is quoted as saying in the release.

“By investing in post-secondary infrastructure, we are not only supporting our local economy, but ensuring students get the skills needed for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The $2.4 million for Canadore College includes purchasing virtual, interactive simulation software, such as Can-Sim and Laerdal vSim, to offer healthcare courses online and in remote locations in the North.

The $1.6 million Nipissing University is receiving will be spent on a variety of projects, including the creation of Nursing Simulation space, roof and HVAC replacements.

“We are grateful for the Government of Ontario’s investment in our infrastructure, which will enable Canadore College to provide the workforce required to build a stronger Ontario," George Burton, president and CEO of Canadore, said in the release.

"Specifically, some of these funds will be used to renew classrooms, laboratories and shops, and enhance Canadore’s capacity to deliver health and wellness training using some of the latest simulation technology available in the world.”

"This investment by the province means that Nipissing students will continue to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities that not only enhance the student experience, but provide an excellent environment for learning inside and outside the classroom," said Kevin Wamsley, Nipissing's president and vice-chancellor.

The funding is part of the government’s $583 million spending in the next three years to help institutions "modernize classrooms by upgrading technology, carrying out critical repairs, improving their environmental sustainability and supporting virtual learning projects that increase access to postsecondary education for students," the release said.