Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter funding
The YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
As part the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, a recent request for service to deliver new permanent emergency shelter spaces in Regina and Saskatoon was made.
The Mustard Seed in Saskatoon was also selected. A $40.2 million investment will be used to create 155 new supportive housing spaces and 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, as well as 30 new complex needs shelter spaces, according to a release from the province.
“These community-based organizations will help us move forward to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and better support individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to housing," Gene Makowsky, minister of social services, said.
Work is underway to find locations for the emergency shelters, and opening dates will be set once those locations are confirmed. YWCA Regina and The Mustard Seed will provide the spaces and help clients with referrals to programs and services.
