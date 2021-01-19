Manitoba released its latest update on enforcement efforts for breaking current health orders and 77 tickets were given out in the second week of January.

From Jan. 11 to 17, the province also gave out 183 warnings. Of the 77 tickets given out, 66 were worth $1,296 for various offences to individuals.

Nine of the tickets were for people not wearing masks in indoor places, and one ticket was a $5,000 offence to a business.

The business fined was the Real Canadian Superstore located at 130 PTH 12 N in Steinbach.

Officials with the province said 45 of the 66 $1,296 tickets were issued to people for gathering in private residences or outside.

Nine of the 45 came from a rally held outside Bell MTS Place before the Winnipeg Jets game on Jan. 14.

Tickets were also issued at a rally in Steinbach on Saturday, and the province said an investigation is ongoing.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, was asked his thoughts about the number of tickets that were issued on Tuesday.

Roussin said he couldn’t specifically attribute what led to the number of tickets, but he does understand there has been COVID fatigue during these restrictions.

“We’ve been dealing with this pandemic now (for) over a year. We’ve had very tight restrictions in Manitoba now for a couple (of) months. So it’s really challenging. But the alternative is something we can’t allow,” said Roussin.

He said the restrictions have helped lower the numbers in Manitoba and Manitobans need to continue to adhere to the restrictions.

Roussin said he understands things have been difficult, but said if people follow the orders, the province can continue to move forward in the pandemic, even if it is moving forward cautiously.