Province hands out gas tax earnings

London and St. Thomas are getting their respective municipality’s share of the province’s Gas Tax program which gives money back to municipalities for public transit.

The City of London will receive just over $11 million and St. Thomas will receive nearly $423,000 to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in the region

“Supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London. “This funding will help to ensure that these critical services continue to safely and efficiently get people where they need to be and drive local economic recovery.”

Funding for the Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.