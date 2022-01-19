Province hands out gas tax earnings
London and St. Thomas are getting their respective municipality’s share of the province’s Gas Tax program which gives money back to municipalities for public transit.
The City of London will receive just over $11 million and St. Thomas will receive nearly $423,000 to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in the region
“Supporting public transit systems is more important than ever as communities struggle to maintain service levels during COVID-19,” said Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London. “This funding will help to ensure that these critical services continue to safely and efficiently get people where they need to be and drive local economic recovery.”
Funding for the Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.
Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial Gas Tax revenue, which can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.
-
New Toronto program helps internationally educated nurses get Ontario licensesA new program created by Sunnybrook Health Sciences is helping the hospital find staff who were trained abroad to get their nursing licenses to work in Ontario.
-
B.C. First Nations make deal with Western Forests to defer old-growth loggingFour Vancouver Island First Nations have reached an agreement with forestry firm Western Forest Products Inc. to defer harvesting of 25 square kilometres of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees.
-
Fredericton police to shut down homeless tent sites after fireAfter a fire occurred Tuesday night at a Fredericton tent site made for those experiencing homelessness, police say they will close sites throughout the city.
-
Cold snap gives anglers the green light to cautiously hit the iceMother Nature's recent cold snap may finally be giving winter anglers what they've been asking for as ice huts start popping up on the frozen waters across the region.
-
Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte AvenueAn outdoor winter event is returning to Edmonton with 11 internationally recognized snow and ice carvers from across the country.
-
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in CanadaOn Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
-
Truck driver killed near Lancaster, Ont.A 25-year-old man is dead after a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 near Cornwall.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.