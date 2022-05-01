Province in 'high state of readiness' for 2009 flood levels

The Manitoba government continues to monitor flood levels in the province and is in a “high state of readiness for 2009 spring flood levels in the Red River Valley.”

The latest flood bulletin from the province shows the Red River basin received an average of 40 to 50 millimetres of rain over the last 48 hours, while the Interlake and east of Lake Winnipeg received 30 to 50 mm.

The province also noted the Red River basin has received between 120 and 160 mm of precipitation since April 1, “which is between 400 to 600 per cent of normal.”

Streams and tributaries continue to rise in the province due to recent runoff but officials expect the rising levels will slow down.

Water levels are expected to remain high in southern and central Manitoba.

The province said it is also continuing the operation of the Red River Floodway and the Portage Diversion to lower levels in Winnipeg.

There is also a list of warnings and high water advisories in the province right now.

They are:

• An overland flood warning for the Interlake and parts of southern and central Manitoba;

• A flood warning for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway Inlet and from the Red River Floodway Channel Outlet to Lake Winnipeg;

• Flood warnings for all Red River tributaries;

• A flood warning for Fisher River;

• A flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Brandon;

• A flood warning for Icelandic River to Sturgeon Creek;

• A flood watch for streams in the eastern region is still in place for Roseau River and Whitemud River; and

• A high water advisory for the Whiteshell lakes area.

The province said crews have been sent to a number of areas to help with operations.

Officials continue to remind Manitobans to stay off waterways and closed roads.