Province increases funding for International Peace Garden ahead of milestone anniversary

To mark the upcoming 90th anniversary of the International Peace Garden, the Manitoba government announced it will be upping financial support for the site.

The Peace Garden was created in 1932 to mark the peaceful relationship between the United States and Canada.

It's located near Turtle Mountain Provincial Park just south of Boissevain.

"The International Peace Garden is a naturally radiant destination built on principles of peace and friendship, representing our province's collaborative relationship between North Dakota specifically and the United States as a whole," said deputy premier Cliff Cullen in a news release.

To mark the 90th anniversary of the garden, the province said annual grant funding will increase by more than 40 per cent.

"Our government's funding enhancement brings our commitment to $514,000 annually, which builds on our recent commitment of $7.5 million for ongoing capital infrastructure projects at the site," said Jeff Wharton, the environment, climate and park minister, in a news release.

The area includes formal garden spaces, fountains, a conservatory, a café and gift shop, visitor centre, interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses, trails, and picnic and camping areas.

"We are incredibly grateful for the increased support from the Manitoba government," said Tim Chapman, the CEO of the gardens, in a news release. "The province's commitment to the garden ensures we can continue to sustainably grow and serve the great people of Canada and the United States."

The garden's 90th anniversary is from July 29 to 31, with activities scheduled throughout the weekend. More details can be found here.