Province increases maximum fine for breaking public health order

The provincial government is increasing the maximum fine that can be given for someone breaking the public health order.

Any individual caught breaking the public health order can now face a fine of up to $7,500, with a 40 per cent surcharge, totalling $10,500.

Any organization that breaks the health order can face a maximum fine of $100,000, plus a 40 per cent surcharge, totalling $140,000.

Until Monday, the maximum fine for an individual was $2,000 with a $800 surcharge. For organizations, the maximum fine was $10,000 plus a $4,000 surcharge.

The NDP wanted a special clause for protest organizers to allow for a fine of no less than $10,000 plus surcharge, which would be a $14,000 ticket. The Sask Party threw that amendment out, as it said there are other legal avenues besides the public health order to fine individuals that organize a protest.

More to come...