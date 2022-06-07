Province investigates after worker found dead on Algoma Steel property
Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.
Kalem McSween, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, said in an email that the ministry was notified that "a worker that was found unresponsive with fatal injuries."
"An MLTSD inspector attended the scene and one order was issued," McSween said.
"The ministry’s investigation is ongoing."
Algoma Steel spokesperson Brenda Stenta said in an email to CTV's Mike McDonald that the cause of death was "non-occupational."
"We can confirm an employee of a supplier passed away while performing work in the area of our structural bay storage facility on Friday," Stenta said.
"Results of the preliminary investigation showed the cause of death was non-occupational. The investigation remains ongoing."
She also confirmed that the order issued by the Ministry of Labour "was not issued to Algoma Steel."
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.