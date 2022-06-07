Province investigates after worker found dead on Algoma Steel property

Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.

Kalem McSween, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, said in an email that the ministry was notified that "a worker that was found unresponsive with fatal injuries."

"An MLTSD inspector attended the scene and one order was issued," McSween said.

"The ministry’s investigation is ongoing."

Algoma Steel spokesperson Brenda Stenta said in an email to CTV's Mike McDonald that the cause of death was "non-occupational."

"We can confirm an employee of a supplier passed away while performing work in the area of our structural bay storage facility on Friday," Stenta said.

"Results of the preliminary investigation showed the cause of death was non-occupational. The investigation remains ongoing."

She also confirmed that the order issued by the Ministry of Labour "was not issued to Algoma Steel."