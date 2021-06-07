Province investigating after 64 walleye dumped in the Muskoka River

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is hoping members of the public can help them find whoever is responsible for dumping dozens of walleye last month.

In a news release Monday, the ministry said conservation officers responded May 21 to reports of abandoned walleye dumped in the south branch of the Muskoka River near the Ontario Power Generation station.

"Officers found 64 rotting walleye carcasses, some of which were left to waste whole," the release said. "There was also litter, including 13 AAA batteries, discarded along the shore."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact conservation officer David Murphy at 705-646-5507. Residents can also report a resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, by calling call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

"Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID 19 outbreak and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy," the release said.