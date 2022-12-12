Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.

“On Dec. 10, conservation officers were alerted to a moose shot on a road near the High Falls hiking trails,” the ministry said in a news release Monday.

“Officers believe the moose may have been shot sometime on the night of Dec. 8 at KM 11 on the Musgrove Road.”

The season for moose in this area closed on Nov. 15, the release said. And hunting at night and shooting from, down, or across a roadway is illegal.

“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible,” the province said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy,” the release said.