Province investing $1.5 million toward electric vehicle battery lab

Ontario is investing $1.5 million toward an electric vehicle battery lab in Windsor which the province says will help create 18 jobs.

The funds from the province announced Tuesday is in support of an $18 million investment by auto parts manufacturer Ventra to help strengthen local manufacturing and Ontario’s automotive sector.

“Our government is making targeted investments in local manufacturers to help them create good local jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade. "We thank Ventra Group for contributing to our province’s vibrant, innovative, and growing automotive sector. Investments like this one will help further develop Ontario’s EV battery supply chain and play a pivotal role in Phase 2 of our Driving Prosperity auto plan. Ventra Group is also making a significant impact on the Windsor regional economy by investing in Ontario’s talented workforce and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth.”

1/ Pleased to join @VictorFedeli for Day 2 in Windsor. Just announced, @ONgov is investing $1.5M to create an Electric Vehicle Battery Innovation Lab at Windsor’s @flexngate. pic.twitter.com/Ga8iWh5HYU

“We are not moving away from our bread and butter as a region,” explains Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We are still an automotive focused area. We want to build on the strengths that we have built over the last several decades.”

Dilkens explains investments into electric vehicles are taking place around the world.

“It’s about pivoting with where the industry is going,” he says.

Dilkens adds the 18 jobs that will come with the centre this summer should be celebrated.

“You’re darn right! 18 jobs, these are smart people and this is a seed that will blossom over time. So the fact that that seed is planted right here in our backyard with a company that has well established roots not just in Windsor-Essex but across Ontario and around the world, this cannot go underestimated what we’re seeing happen here today and what will be open by July of this year,” he says.

Ventra Group, part of the FlexINIGate group of companies is investing $18.5 million to create the Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre. The company is building a pilot line to produce advanced lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and will conduct basic product and manufacturing technology research and development.

“The Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre marks a critical first milestone in our strategy to level up our next-generation battery design, material localization and manufacturing skills,” said Shahid Khan, Flex|N|Gate’s CEO, COO and president. “We are privileged and delighted that Ontario’s warm welcome and generous support has allowed us to create an Ontario-first ecosystem within the global markets for advanced traction batteries and battery manufacturing technologies.”

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the Region Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to distinct regional priorities and challenges and boost the province’s economic recovery.

The program offers cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell