Province investing in more learning opportunities for uncertified health-care aides

The Manitoba government is working to expand staffing within personal care homes with a $3.4 million investment focused on additional learning for some health-care aides.

The province announced on Tuesday uncertified health-care aides who work in the public health system will be able to improve their skills through tuition support.

Those who are eligible will be able to apply for the support, with the first intake being around 120 students.

They will take part in a 24-week course that is part-time and provides both virtual and in-person learning.

"Investing in further training for uncertified health-care aides working in our public health system will improve health outcomes for older Manitobans," said Audrey Gordon, Manitoba's Health Minister.

The province said this investment is part of its efforts to complete recommendations in the Stevenson Review, including the recruitment and hiring of more health-care aides.

The uncertified aides were first hired in 2020 and given a one-week training course to help provide additional support in personal care homes during the pandemic.

"Providing uncertified health-care aides the additional training they need to become certified will give them industry credentials to become permanent, long-term employees in our health-care system,” Gordon said.

Kevin Scott, the chief operating officer of Deer Lodge Centre, Middlechurch Home and River Park Gardens, said uncertified aides have become important to long-term care in the province.

"During the pandemic, the addition of uncertified health-care aides to supplement staffing has helped us get through some very difficult years," Scott said.

Scott said he encourages all uncertified aides to participate in this program and then apply for permanent positions in long-term care settings in the province.

He added there are currently 850 uncertified aides working in the province.

More information about the program support can be found online.