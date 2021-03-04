The provincial government has invested $1.5 million in a manufacturing facility in Waterloo Region.

Techo-Bloc plans to create 50 jobs with its first Ontario manufacturing facility, located in Ayr. In a news release, the province said the funding will help grow southwestern Ontario's manufacturing sector during economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Helping local communities and local municipalities create jobs will ensure that no region of Ontario is left behind as we emerge from the pandemic and lay the foundation for long-term growth and opportunity," Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli said in a news release. "By attracting private-sector investment, creating jobs, and supporting growth in the Ayr region, Techo-Bloc will be a corner stone in the community for years to come."

Techo-Bloc has facilities in Quebec and U.S. The company manufactures concrete pavement products for landscaping, like paving stones. It also makes permeable pavement solutions allowing water to get back into the ground, which is necessary for regions relying on groundwater.

Techo-Bloc said it plans to make the Ontario facility in Ayr its hub for new products and process development. There are also plans to purchase new equipment for added productivity.

"Techo-Bloc's decision to invest in Ayr is a proof point that Southwest Ontario will continue to be a major manufacturing hub today, and into the future," said Amy Fee, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler and Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener—Conestoga in the release. "Our talented workforce will continue to attract investment and support growth as Ontario emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company will also receive a repayable contribution of $2.5 million from FedDev Ontario.