Province invests in new sports complex at Canadore College

The province is investing funds to cover a portion of the cost of building a multi-use sports and recreation facility at Canadore College’s Commerce Court campus.

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday morning that through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, $2 million is being set aside to help build the $9 million sports complex.

“We will continue to foster a strong future in our region by supporting economic growth and reaffirming the North as a great place to call home,” Fedeli said.

Canadore College’s multi-use sports complex will include an 85,000-square-foot dome and a 6,200-square-foot clubhouse.

The new facility will act as the only full-service sports centre in the north and will support year-round soccer, golf, baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, dry land training, cricket, badminton and sports conditioning. It will also become a hub for the community and help the school expand its varsity and recreational sports programming – with the space having the potential to host large community events, tradeshows and conferences.

“The facility will feature artificial turf, a hard court, and many other features to support maximum usability by the college and the community,” said George Burton, the college’s president and CEO.

“We are grateful to the Government of Ontario and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund for its support of this important project.”

After the news conference, Fedeli swapped from suit and tie to a hard hat and vest and climbed in the excavator to scoop out the first chunk of dirt.

Announced last June, the facility has faced delays due to issues in the supply chain, the increased cost of interest rates as well as the need to complete the project’s environmental assessment.

“Just coming out of the pandemic, now we’re just getting things back up to speed,” said Burton.

“Now we can go with shovels in the ground and we don’t have to pause again.”

Canadore College currently has anywhere between 200-250 athletes who represent the school at the varsity level and recreation level.

“Athletics and recreation is really at the core of everything we do here at the college,” said Ryan Drouin, the school’s manager of sport and wellness.

“It’s really going to enhance our programming. Both our men’s and women’s volleyball team are really on the rise in the OCAA too. So having this facility really goes a long way to help us compete at a higher level.”

College officials said they expect the facility will be open sometime between next spring and early fall.