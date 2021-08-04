Province launches investigation into Wheatley gas detection

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating to identify the source of the Wheatley gas detection as the area remains under an emergency declaration.

The ministry also hopes to find out what might be done to mitigate future occurrences.

Ministry staff are consulting with industry experts to develop plans for the investigation. The province is expected to share additional information with the municipality and the public as it becomes available.

For now, the emergency declaration remains in place at 15 Erie Street North and gas monitoring has been maintained at this location. There has been no new detection of gas since the last report July 19.

“The municipality is working with the property owner and ministry staff to develop plans that will ensure the rescinding of the emergency declaration,” said a municipal news release. “As was the case with the emergency declaration in June, we are recommending gas monitoring continues after the declaration has been rescinded.”

Given the reoccurrence of the gas detection, officials say the ongoing monitoring offers an increased level of safety for those working in the building and ensures emergency services can be notified and a further public evacuation can be implemented, if needed.