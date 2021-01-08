Two companies, including one based in Greater Sudbury, and a supervisor have been charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Sudbury man at a job site north of Markstay-Warren.

The incident took place at a granite quarry in River Valley on Aug. 19, 2019. Few details have been released, but it involved a worker, Mark Beskorowany, 54, who sustained fatal injuries while drilling.

On Dec. 23, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development charged Aurora-based Coloured Aggregates Inc. with two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The two charges are for failing to ensure that the proper measures and procedures were carried out at the River Valley Quarry in connection with the tragedy.

Charges were also laid against Val Caron-based Consbec Inc. They face two charges of failing to ensure the measures and procedures prescribed in the Act were carried out. They are also charged with failing to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of the worker, and for failing to acquaint a worker or a person in authority over a worker with any hazard in the work at the workplace.

They are also charged with failing to comply with the order of an inspector and for failing to advise a worker of the existence of a potential or actual danger to the health and safety of a worker.

A supervisor has also been charged with failing to advise a worker of the existence of a potential or actual danger to the health and safety of a worker.

A first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay.