Province lists school boards in northeastern Ontario with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Here's an overview of schools in northeastern Ontario that have confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff.

A full list of all boards across the province with COVID cases can be found here.

Affected schools in the north include:

- Parry Sound Public School in Parry Sound reported two students have the disease.

- These schools all have one student case each: Ecole publique Hanmer in Greater Sudbury; W Earle Miller Public School in Timmins; St. Mary's French Immersion Catholic School in Sault Ste. Marie; Mother St. Bride School in North Bay and St. Joseph-Scollard Hall Secondary School in North Bay.

While not posted by the province, RL Beattie School in Sudbury posted this letter to parents about a confirmed case.

The school was disinfected overnight, officials said, and Grade 6 students and staff have been asked to self-isolate. And students on the morning bus route N458, and the afternoon route L812 have also been asked to self-isolate.

Route L812 also includes students from Algonquin Road Public School.