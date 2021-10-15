Province looking to public for input on future of Wascana Centre
The provincial government will look to the public in 2022 for input on what the future of Wascana Centre looks like.
The feedback will help inform the Provincial Capital Commission's [PCC] periodic review of Wascana Centre's master plan that is set to include topics like park and facility usage as well as religious and ceremonial land use within the park.
“The public engagement process will ensure the future of the Centre reflects the evolving needs of our residents," Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said in a release..
"We are all committed to a Wascana Centre that meets the needs of residents today, and for generations to come," Mayor Sandra Masters said, speaking for the city's seat on the PCC board.
The engagement period begins next year and ends in 2023. Specific details for the meetings will be shared on the Wascana Centre website and social media channels once set.
The master plan is reviewed every seven years, the last one being done in 2016.
