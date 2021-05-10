Province lowers COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility

Provincial health officials have lowered the age of eligibility again for COVID-19 vaccines, after dropping the age to 40 on Friday.

All Manitobans, aged 35 and older, can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination. For First Nations the age eligibility remains at 18-years-old and up.

As of Saturday 546,919 doses of the vaccine have been given to administered, representing 42.7 per cent of Manitoba population over the age of 18.

Manitoba expects to receive 73,710 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

The province said people can start booking second-dose appointments on May 22, with priority going to those who are immunocompromised or have other prioritized health conditions.

The province said more details will be released in the coming days.

People can book an appointment online or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222.

With files from CTV’s Danton Unger