Province making beaches accessible with more 'mobi-mats'

The provincial government is making some of Manitoba's provincial park beaches more accessible by installing more non-slip mobility mats for people with disabilities.

“Our provincial parks are designed for all Manitobans and we continue to make investments to improve accessibility,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton in a statement. “We want all park visitors to be able to enjoy the great outdoors and mobility mats make it easier for people in wheelchairs, those who are using mobility aids and parents with strollers to access the beach.”

Also described as "mobi-mats," the non-slip pathways help people with mobility challenges avoid getting stuck in the sand, allowing them to access the water more easily and safely. This year, the province is spending more than $87,000 to install mobility mats at four provincial park beaches: Bakers Narrows, Hecla, Big Whiteshell, and Wellman Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

The province first installed them at Birds Hill and St. Malo provincial parks. In 2021, the government installed additional mats at seven beaches across the province, including Winnipeg Beach and Falcon Lake.

A mobi-mat will also be installed at Crescent Beach in Whiteshell Provincial Park as part of repairs to the seawall, which was damaged by spring flooding.