Province, municipalities to spend $750K to study Victoria-Saanich amalgamation

The British Columbia government and the municipalities of Victoria and Saanich will each spend $250,000 to study the amalgamation of the two largest communities on Vancouver Island.

The province announced the formation of a citizens' assembly to study the amalgamation of the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich on Tuesday.

B.C. Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said the province is prepared to move forward with the study in a joint statement with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

"We are committed to exploring our citizens’ views on amalgamating the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich and now that we can hold large gatherings in person again, we are planning to move forward," the officials said.

"We have all agreed to each contribute $250,000, for a total of $750,000, toward the cost of a citizens’ assembly and to explore the possible outcomes, costs, benefits and disadvantages of amalgamation so that residents have a more complete understanding of what amalgamation may involve," they added.

The assembly is expected to officially launch after B.C. municipal elections in October.

"We recognize there are strong opinions regarding amalgamation, and we want to ensure people have an opportunity to provide input in an open forum and a subsequent decision is well-informed and evidence-based," Helps, Haynes and Cullen said.