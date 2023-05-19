Province of N.S. wants people to be aware of blue-green algae heading into warmer weather

Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment and Climate Change is running an awareness campaign on the presence of blue-green algae in waterways as we move towards summer.

Elizabeth Kennedy, the director of the province’s water branch, wants the public to know that the microorganism can be present in both pristine lakes and ponds, as well as ones that have development around them and that are heavily-used.

Blooms can take a number of forms, including some that form a mat on the bottom, some that looks like spilled paint, and others that can look like fine grass clippings.

There is the potential that these can produce a toxin both within and on the water surrounding the bloom. Ingestion of the toxin can have serious health impacts.

While the department notes no previous human incidents involving blooms, there have been several pet dogs fatalities. Dogs can be attracted to the odor of decaying blooms.

Public water systems are treated for blue-green algae and associated toxins. Water systems that draw directly off lake or pond waters are unlikely to be equipped with filtration systems that are advanced enough to completely remove toxins produced by blooms.

Kennedy notes that there has been increased public awareness and reporting of blooms in recent years.

She also says that blooms are most likely following a heavy rain preceded by an extended period of hot weather.

A changing climate that gives our region more frequent periods of extended hot weather in the summer and early fall would favour more blooms.

The province says it wants the public to continue to report suspected blooms by contacting a local office at 1-877-936-8476. A report and photo of a suspected bloom can also be directed to @ns_environment with the hashtag #BGAReport on Twitter.

