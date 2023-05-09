Province of New Brunswick taking shell plant smell ‘very seriously’

New Brunswick’s Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform knows people in the Richibucto area are fed up with a smell in their community and he hopes something can be done about it sooner rather than later.

Around 60 residents in the newly amalgamated community of Beaurivage gathered outside the Coastal Shells Products plant last week to protest a smell they say is effecting their health and quality of life.

The company's has a shell drying facility that takes waste from the fishing industry and processes it into fertilizer, animal feed and other products.

The plant is located near a school, community centre and a residential area.

Daniel Allain says he met with Beaurivage Mayor Arnold Vautour last week to discuss the smell and the province is taking it very seriously.

Vautour told CTV News last week he’s received numerous complaints about the smell from residents and teachers at the school.

Allain discussed the matter after a funding announcement in Moncton on Monday.

“It’s not easy. When you have industry, we all know it in numerous cities in New Brunswick, where we have to find a balance between industry, economic development and the environment,” said Allain. “Some people in Beaurivage, Richibucto, are having a real hard time and we have to listen to them.”

The Coastal Shells Products plant is only allowed to operate underrestricted hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week.

Allain has not met with the owners of the plant yet.

He’s planning on meeting with a local clean air committee that currently has seven lawsuits in place against Coastal Shells Products.

“It’ll certainly will be a hot topic at the Legislative Assembly within the next couple of weeks,” said Allain. “The Department of Environment, the Minister of Environment is looking at this closely. Is taking this very seriously.”

Allain said the company is not violating any provincial regulations.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.