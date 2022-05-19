Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case

There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.

The province announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 15-year-old Catherine Gowan, 32 years after her death.

Gowan was found dead in her home on Adjala Avenue in Manitouwadge, around 200 kilometres north of Wawa, shortly after 9 p.m. on July 8, 1990, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Initially, no foul play was suspected in her death, but OPP said "the case has been treated as an ongoing, active homicide investigation as a result of further information received by police at various times during the intervening years."

"I'm confident there are people who have information that could identify those responsible for Catherine Gowan's murder," OPP Det. Ins. Darryl Sigouin said in a news release.

"Every lead that comes in will be thoroughly investigated. We want to bring resolution to Catherine's family and ensure those who committed this crime can pose no further threat to anyone in the communities we serve."

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.