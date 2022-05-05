Province OKs plans for 36 new rehab beds in Greater Sudbury
This week, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre received approval from the Ministry of Health for a planning grant to support 36 new rehabilitation beds in Sudbury.
“We applaud the Ontario government for supporting our community with much-needed rehab beds," Kari Gervais president & CEO of St. Joseph's Health Centre, is quoted as saying in a news release Thursday.
"When built, they will provide critical capacity and enable us to move patients out of temporary spaces such as the Clarion Hotel. We are excited to begin planning to bring these state-of-the art beds online as quickly as possible.”
St. Joseph’s is a 64-bed rehabilitative care facility and is the only stand-alone specialty hospital in northeastern Ontario.
In collaboration St. Joseph's, Health Science North and other health care groups continue to operate an additional 60 beds at a temporary transitional care unit at the Clarion Hotel in Sudbury.
