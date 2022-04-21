Province pledges $25 million to build, enhance community projects

The Manitoba government has earmarked $25 million for a provincial fund aimed at creating and upgrading community spaces like playgrounds and community clubs.

Premier Heather Stefanson made the announcement Thursday in Brandon.

The money, originally announced in last week’s provincial budget, is set to flow through the Building Sustainable Communities Program, doubling its previous budget of $10.3 million.

“This investment will help non-profits and local governments enhance new and existing public spaces within your communities,” Stefanson said. “From new playgrounds to swimming pools and community club upgrades, this $25 million fund will help ensure our local communities recover and thrive as we emerge from the pandemic together.”

According to the province, the program funds a maximum contribution of 50 per cent of eligible project costs up to a maximum of $75,000 to support planning activities, organizational capacity, building projects, community and regional initiatives and capital infrastructure.

A minimum non-government cash contribution of 10 per cent is also required, except for planning projects, the government said.

The fund was initially launched in 2019 and was designed to give municipalities and non-profits a single point of access to community grants.

It was extended last year to include larger-scale capital projects with a maximum grant contribution of 50 per cent eligible capital project costs up to $300,000.

The 2022-23 program intake closed on Jan. 17. The province said more than 600 applications are currently being reviewed.

Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said the money will go a long way to meet the high demand for funding.

“And the demand was huge. I think it was close to $40 million in applications, so we still won’t cover everything,” she said. “The funding and the support from the projects will stimulate local economic activity in both urban and rural communities as they recover from COVID.”