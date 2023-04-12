Province pledges $3M to relocate school for Calgary teenage mothers

The Alberta government is providing more than $3 million to relocate a Calgary school that caters to expecting and parenting teenagers.

A decision to move the Louise Dean School, which has provided a specialized education program for students from Grade 9 to 12, was approved by the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) last November.

The school originally opened in 1969 at its own standalone building but, due to "declining enrolment and extensive maintenance and infrastructure needs," it would move to southeast Calgary's Jack James High School.

However, the move comes with a big price tag, so that's why the province stepped up with some extra funding.

"Louise Dean School students should be able to pursue their education with compassion and care," said Alberta's Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a statement. "This new location will allow them the privacy they need to care for themselves and families while also completing their studies and setting themselves up for future success."

The $3 million grant will help pay for a separate entrance for students enrolled at Louise Dean, as well as card access controls to protect student safety.

At the new location, officials say students will have access to a separate child care space, dedicated parking, more transit options and more access to educational and health services.

In addition to the $3 million, Alberta Education is also providing $35,000 to assist in transportation costs for Louise Dean School students.

Laura Hack, CBE chair, says the provincial funding will help welcome students in the upcoming school year.

"On behalf of the Calgary Board of Education, I would like to thank Alberta Education for the support of and contribution towards the renovation of Jack James High School," she said in a statement.

"Students from Jack James High School and Louise Dean School will benefit from access to a wider range of supports and learning opportunities."

When the proposal to move the school was announced last year, some current students told CTV News that there were concerns about public safety at the new, integrated location.

Officials say "safety is always a priority" at any school and the situation is no different at Jack James High School.

"That's not going to change," said Hack. "Jack James is a wonderful school with wonderful staff who have our commitment in that.

"That will be no different when we welcome the Louise Dean students."

Another one of the concerns about the move was whether or not the location would provide enough space for the future.

LaGrange says Jack James currently has approximately 450 students enrolled, but has capacity for more than 800.

"There is room for growth," she said, adding the renovations will also increase how many students will be able to learn there.

"With the addition that is envisioned, that will provide additional space and a modernization of space that currently exists, so there will be space for many decades to come."

The Louise Dean School's previous location was closed down last year because of a report that indicated the old building, which was built in 1947, required $17 million in repairs.

During a public meeting last September, officials said renovations to the Jack James High School would cost $5.6 million.

(With files from Stephanie Thomas)