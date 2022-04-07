Province pledges $7 million to boost special needs funding in Manitoba schools

The Manitoba government announced $7 million to boost special needs funding across Manitoba’s school divisions.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko made the announcement Thursday at General Byng School.

He said the money will provide all Manitoba school divisions with an increase in their special needs level 2 and 3 funding, which can be put towards student-specific supports determined by school staff.

“This includes supports like increased access to behaviour specialist supports, specialized programming or even educational assistants,” Ewasko said.

The province said divisions won’t have to apply for this funding, with some exceptions.

Student Services Administrators' Association of Manitoba (SSAM) President Kendra Growler said the pandemic has been a hard time for children with special needs.

“If you’re working with children with special needs, they often have medically fragile environments, and COVID itself made it hard for them to come to school. Parents were worried about that,” Growler said.

Gowler said previous models for level 2 and 3 funding called for educators to write funding applications and meet certain criteria to be approved.

“In a sense, children had to fail or have labels or have diagnoses to obtain that money for support,” she explained.

Gowler noted a 2015 block funding agreement reached with the provincial government allowed divisions to get funding outright, enabling divisions to plan how to distribute those dollars.

EDUCATION FUNDING MODEL REVIEW

Meanwhile, a funding review is in the works again in the wake of the demise of Bill 64, a controversial proposal that called to reform education in the province and eliminate elected school boards.

Minister Ewasko said many educational partners are weighing in on how to make access to funding equitable.

“How do we make sure that those gaps or those inequities that are throughout our province, this great province of ours are getting filled and touching those students that absolutely need it most?” he said.

Gowler said SSAM has been a part of those conversations.

“We're very excited to hear that they're working towards a formula as opposed to just a set amount of money, that there will be an equitable formula base that I believe the government is working on right now,” she said.

This announcement comes days before the province is set to unveil its 2022 budget, outlining the government’s financial priorities for economic and social recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

MORE DETAILS ON TEACHERS’ IDEA FUND

Minister Ewasko also gave an update on the Teachers’ Idea fund which was announced in March of 2021. The province pledged $5 million to the initiative, and is now inviting teachers to submit proposals focusing on mental health and well-being for students and educators.

The province said more details on the application process will be shared in the next few weeks.