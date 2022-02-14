Province provides $1.7M to Workplace Safety North

The Ontario government is providing $1.7 million to Workplace Safety North (WSN) to develop and deliver mental health training and resources for mining and forestry workers in northern Ontario.

In a news release Monday, the province said the new funding follows nearly $8 million the province gave to bolster WSN’s Ontario Mine Rescue program, which coordinated the successful rescue of all 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury this past September.

“Our miners and forestry workers operate in challenging environments day-in and day-out to deliver materials that communities across Ontario rely on,” Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, said in the release.

“While these jobs provide rewarding, meaningful careers, we need to acknowledge the mental toll they can take. That is why our government has invested in a comprehensive mental health program with a full suite of supports. Every worker, no matter the profession, needs to know that help is always a phone call away.”

Research has shown mining and forestry workers are at higher risk of experiencing anxiety, stress, and depression. To address this, WSN has developed a three-year program that will deliver in-person and online training for mining and forestry operations and improve mental health outcomes for workers in the industry.

As part of the project, workers and employers will have 24/7 support, including an online portal with mental health tools and free resources and awareness sessions for small businesses.

“Based on the effects of the pandemic on mental health in the workplace and at home, workplace mental health needs to be at the forefront of Ontario workplace safety,” Paul Andre, WSN president and CEO, said in the release.

“That is why WSN has a team of accredited psychological health and safety advisors available to consult with clients and help create psychologically safe and healthy workplaces. This funding will help us expand critical resources and support to workers who need it most.”

The services will help reduce the stigma associated with mental health challenges so that workers can ask for support when they need it. This is especially important in the mining and forestry sectors, where mental health and psychological concerns can be left unaddressed.

"Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with mining and forestry workers across the north,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in the release.

“We know these critical workers face unique challenges, including long hours and irregular work schedules. That is exactly why it is so important for our government to make mental health supports more accessible, so these workers can get the help they need 24 hours a day.”

An independent not-for-profit, WSN is one of four sector-based health and safety associations in Ontario. They provide specialized occupational health and safety services such as health and safety certification programs and on-site audits to mining and forestry workplaces in remote areas of the province.

