Province provides $2.3M for addiction treatment in Timmins

The Ontario government is spending nearly $2.3 million through the new Addictions Recovery Fund to enhance access to addictions treatment supports in Timmins.

The funding will be provided to the Jubilee Centre and Timmins and District Hospital (TADH) to expand access to a total of 15 new addictions treatment beds, helping hundreds of Ontarians in Timmins and the surrounding region access specialized addictions treatment.

“Our government continues to make sizeable investments in Northern Ontario to ensure people and families have access to safe and effective mental health and addictions services, when and where they need them,” Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a news release Thursday.

“Investing in mental health and addictions services in Timmins is just one more way our government is strengthening our commitment to provide those in need with the high-quality mental health and addictions care that meet their unique needs on their journey to recovery.”

The Jubilee Centre offers treatment services for individuals living with substance abuse and concurrent disorders, including day treatment, continuing care, and safe bed programs. Funding through the new Addictions Recovery Fund will provide access to eight new addictions treatment beds.

TADH serves residents in the City of Timmins, Cochrane District as well as the surrounding areas of the Temiskaming, Sudbury and Algoma districts.

Funding through the Addictions Recovery Fund will provide access to two new addictions treatment beds, two new supportive treatment beds, and three new withdrawal management beds. Ontario is also spending more than $880,000 in base funding to provide seven additional withdrawal management beds at Timmins and District Hospital.

Studies have shown that opioid-related deaths surged by 79 per cent during the first two waves of the pandemic, with rates being three times higher in northern Ontario.

“Every year, more than one million people in Ontario experience a mental health or addictions challenge,” Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in the release.

“That’s why our government is continuing to fulfill our commitment of making mental health and addictions a priority by investing in targeted addictions services.”

"It is rewarding to see the province act with an investment in our treatment infrastructure," said Timmins Mayor George Pirie.

"Steps are now being taken that will work towards not only preventing death from opioid overdose, but in treating the root cause. The province’s commitment will give the Jubilee Centre and the Timmins and District Hospital much-needed resources."