Province provides millions for northern Ontario road projects
The Ontario government announced funding for major transportation projects across northern Ontario on Friday.
The funding includes $3 million for a project on Highway 6 in Espanola. It involves the reconstruction of Centre Street, from 2nd Avenue to the McDonald's entrance.
Also receiving funding of $3 million is the reconstruction of Highway 11 in Kapuskasing. The money will be spent on the highway from Service Master to Caron Street, the province said in a news release.
Sault Ste Marie is receiving $2,261,059 to resurface Trunk/Black Road near Highway 17, from South Market Street to Black Road at Railway Crossing.
The money is from Ontario’s Connecting Links Program, which provides funding to eligible municipalities of up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $3 million for road projects and $5 million for bridges.
In all, 14 municipalities received funding as part of Friday's announcement. See the full list here.
