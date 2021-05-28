Province provides more than $500K for Nipissing mining and manufacturing businesses

Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, has announced the Ontario government is providing $563,000 for three mining and manufacturing businesses in the Nipissing region to help create nine new jobs, retain an additional four jobs and promote economic development in northeastern Ontario.

“Our government is pleased to support Nipissing’s mining and manufacturing sector, which continues to create good jobs for our area,” Fedeli said in a statement.

Funding for the projects is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). They include:

• Drillco Mining and Exploration is receiving $243,280 to help with the development of a prototype clean-tech ultra-deep surface drill capable of drilling diamond core drill holes to depths of 3,000 metres

• Wagg’s Petroleum Equipment Limited is receiving $120,413 to support the expansion of the company’s facility

• Mincon Canada is receiving $199,247 to purchase a new Mazak-Variaxis CNC machine. The machine will improve production efficiency and increase capacity to produce parts more affordably.

“It is really important that businesses have the necessary support to adapt their operations and plan for the future,” said Fedeli.

“So, while the global pandemic has brought a new suite of challenges to the people of northern Ontario, it has also showcased the resiliency. That’s why our government will continue to make targeted investments in our community that will support economic growth and opportunity for the people of northern Ontario.”