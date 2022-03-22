Province provides more than $5M for long-term care homes in North Bay

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Tuesday that as part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will provide more than $5 million for long-term care homes in the Nipissing region.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said Fedeli.

The funds will increase care for residents at:

• Cassellholme in North Bay will receive up to $2,093,136 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Eastholme - Home for the Aged in Powassan will receive up to $1,116,336 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Northern Heights (Waters Edge Care Community) in North Bay will receive up to $889,572 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Nipissing Manor Nursing Care Centre in Corbeil will receive up to $767,472 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

• Algonquin Nursing Home in Mattawa will receive up to $636,660 for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

It’s part of the Ontario government's plan to ensure each resident in long-term care receives four hours of direct care per day by 2025.

“Resident health needs have grown a lot more complex in the last 20 years, but the funding has not really kept up,” said Nitin Jain, president and CEO of Sienna Senior Living.

“So it’s really a remarkable day, for our residents and families that this funding has come.”