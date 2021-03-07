The province is providing additional financial relief for residents living in Chatham-Kent during the ongoing pandemic.

The Ontario government is offering more than $1.46 million to the municipality to keep capital projects on track.

The announcement is part of the province’s $500 million investment to help ensure the stability of Ontario’s 444 municipalities as they plan for the year ahead.

The funding is being prioritized to help municipalities hardest hit by the pandemic and can be used for things like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and by-law enforcement.