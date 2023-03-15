Province providing $30M to upgrade Red Deer Regional Airport

Alberta will invest $30 million to expand the Red Deer Regional Airport as part of budget 2023.

The province says the investment will pave the way for a new national transportation logistics hub in central Alberta.

“This is definitely exciting news. The Red Deer Regional Airport is situated along one of the busiest transportation hubs in the province. This expansion will provide huge economic benefits to central Alberta,” said Jim Wood, Mayor of Red Deer County, in a news release.

The funding will build on a $7.5 million grant from the province in 2022-23 for the airport to repair and upgrade its runway.

Planning is also underway for a new passenger terminal, which the airport says will allow for 737 aircraft passenger service.

Budget funding will support road construction and civil works, including water sanitation, stormworks and fibre optics to Township Road 374.

The province says this will support new business opportunities.

“We are glad this government has recognized the unique opportunity the airport and central Alberta can play in expanding our economic impact through diversification. We already have a tenant looking to expand their business as a result of this positive development," said Graham Ingram, CEO of Red Deer Regional Airport.

"By building the road north, we now have the opportunity to access the additional 220 acres, which we hope will bring in cargo, aircraft repair and other airline-related services."

The expansion will also create additional emergency access to the airport and the Hamlet of Springbrook, the province says, which will enhance the safety of local residents.

Alberta's aviation and aerospace industries currently employ more than 18,000 people, according to 2022 data from Statistics Canada.

The province says the industries contributed $1.5 billion to Alberta's GDP in 2021.