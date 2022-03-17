Province providing $3M for supportive housing in St. Thomas, Ont.
Queen's Park is providing $3 million to help build 20 supportive housing units in St. Thomas, Ont.
The units at 16 Queen Street will support those with mental health and addiction issues, as well as those experiencing homelessness, and Indigenous residents.
The units are expected to be occupied by December 2023 with support staff on site seven days a week.
"I'm pleased that the Ontario government has recognized our much-needed supportive housing initiatives," said St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston in a statement. "The funding provided will ensure we are able to help our most vulnerable residents by providing them a safe, supportive place to live."
“By investing $3 million in St. Thomas, we continue to support innovative housing projects to give those in need a home no matter their budget or background,” added Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
