Province providing $5.7M for new skilled trades training centre in Strathroy, Ont.

The province is launching a new $5.7 million skilled trades training centre in Strathroy to get young people into the industry.

The centre will feature state-of-the-art equipment and provide training to apprentices and high school and elementary school students.

“This project aligns perfectly with the Municipality’s growing Junior Trades programs, which are already attracting local young people to the skilled trades,” said Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden in a news release. “This partnership is an incredible opportunity to give students and apprentices access to the high-quality training they need to kick off a career in the trades, and close to home.”

The centre is a partnership with the Technical Training Group, Lambton College, the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

“This investment means young people in Strathroy will have access to cutting-edge technology and education, so they are ready for life-long careers in the skilled trades,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development in a statement.

Officials say more information about where the centre will be located and when it will start accepting students will be coming in the near future.