Province providing funding to improve Signature Museums

The province is providing more than $160,000 to Manitoba’s seven Signature Museums as part of ongoing Manitoba 150 initiatives.

Premier Kelvin Goertzen, along with Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox and members of the Manitoba 150 Host Committee made the announcement on Monday morning at the future Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, scheduled to open early next year.

Each of the seven Signature Museums will receive $23,800 as a grant to use towards programming, exhibits, or improving visitor experiences.

“Manitoba 150 is really thrilled to be able to invest in these amazing organizations that tell our collective stories – our very unique stories – and preserve Manitoba’s history for the next 150 years,” Monique LaCoste, Manitoba 150’s Host Committee co-chair, said.

Premier Goertzen said the funding will help museums provide important learning opportunities for Manitobans and out-of-province visitors.

“It'll support their efforts as they to ensure that our history, our industry, and our geological history is preserved in Manitoba and shared for generations to come," Goertzen said.

The province established the Signature Museum program in 1998. The seven museums receiving grants are: