Province putting $2M towards sobering centre in City of Brandon

The Province of Manitoba is putting $2 million to create a sobering centre in Brandon.

On Thursday, Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced the funding for the Brandon Sobering Centre, which he said will provide a 24-7 short-term recovery space where intoxicated people can stay while sobering up.

“Sobering centres offer an effective alternative to police and hospital-based responses to public intoxication, while keeping Manitobans safe,” Friesen said in a news release Thursday.

The province said the Brandon Police Service responds to more than 1,000 calls annually where drugs and alcohol are considered factors.

“The addition of a sobering centre for our area will provide a more appropriate and services-oriented approach to serving people dealing with addictions,” Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said in the release.

“This will be a benefit to those who require assistance and to our police service personnel who are on the front line rendering assistance to individuals experiencing public intoxication.”