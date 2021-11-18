Province records most COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, 42 new cases in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, as Ontario reports its highest number of infections in almost two months.

The 711 new cases in Ontario are the most since Sept 24. Ontario also recorded five new deaths from the virus.

Ottawa had 36 new cases on Wednesday and 34 on Tuesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 597, up from 532 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Thursday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 278 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 129 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 112 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,613 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,360 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION